Monster.com Launches T.R.I.U.M.P.H: India's Largest Diversity and Inclusion Campaign and Recruitment Drive

• T.R.I.U.M.P.H to host a hackathon, speaker sessions, virtual career fair and weekly podcasts to promote D&I in recruitment • Participants of TechnoDiva, the women-only hackathon, stand a chance to win from the total prize money of INR 20.4 lakhs • Conc-live speaker session brings to the virtual stage prominent D&I leaders of India • Connect-a-thon, the virtual D&I career fair brings to the table 15,000 jobs in diversity and inclusion from Top companies • The Continuum Podcast 'Women of Now' will continue the efforts of the campaign through the year with weekly sessions by D&I leaders • Chubb and BNY Mellon participating in T.R.I.U.M.P.H as Platinum and Gold sponsors Monster (a Quess company), the leading online career and recruitment global solution, announces the launch of T.R.I.U.M.P.H, India's largest diversity and inclusion campaign, and recruitment drive. Monster has introduced the initiative to bolster Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) recruitment, in line with the company's commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive environment for all.

Monster is organizing T.R.I.U.M.P.H in collaboration with few of the best companies known for diversity and inclusivity at the workplace, with Chubb partnering as a platinum sponsor and BNY Mellon as a gold sponsor. The initiative aimed at enhancing diversity and inclusion at workplaces and all its practices commences from 29th June 2021, with the virtual job fair and speaker sessions scheduled for 5th-9th July 2021. The drive includes events such as TechnoDiva (women-exclusive hackathon) and Conc-live (speaker sessions by eminent D&I leaders), in addition to the Connect-a-thon virtual career fair, which is hosting over 15,000 jobs from top companies for diversity and inclusion hiring. T.R.I.U.M.P.H is a 360-degree event hosted on a single virtual platform for candidates to compete, get recruited, and be inspired. Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com said, ''We are delighted to announce and officially launch ''T.R.I.U.M.P.H'' and share the benefits that it will bring to employees and companies on a national scale. Monster's aim through this initiative is to boost diverse and inclusive practices among employers and enable them to build strong and efficient workforces. We look forward to inspiring candidates and enabling them to explore more opportunities while helping companies connect with the right set of candidates by broadening their recruitment lens. We are especially thankful to our sponsors Chubb and BNY Mellon who have joined hands to strengthen our initiative on making workplaces diverse and inclusive." TechnoDiva – Women-only Hackathon Monster aims to tackle stereotypes surrounding the tech industry, such as technology roles being more suited for men in comparison with other genders, by launching 'TechnoDiva', a D&I-focused virtual hackathon exclusively for women coders. TechnoDiva is a national-level women-only hackathon conducted to find India's best woman coder. The women coders above the age of 18 years and with work experience ranging from 0-7 years can participate in this competition. The competition would take place in 30+ coding languages. At TechnoDiva one lakh women techies are expected to participate to contest for the prestigious honour of 'Best Women Coder of India' . This competition will begin from 29th June 2021, continuing through July 2021, and will include four rounds - MCQ, Coding Challenge, Ideathon, and the Grand Finale. Through the TechnoDiva hackathon, the company provides the opportunity for women in tech to rise, shine, and win the tag of the 'Best Woman Coder of India' with their problem-solving skills and coding acumen. The participants also stand a chance to win from the total prize money of INR 20.4 lakhs, and the winner has a chance to win a prize of INR 6 lakhs. Along with this they also get a chance to interview with top companies in India which includes sponsors Chubb and Mellon.

The registration for TechnoDivaare open till July 2nd 2021 and interested candidates can register using the below link - www.monsterindia.com/web/en/mmw/triumph. Conc-live – Speaker sessions by the biggest D&I leaders of India Monster also aims to conduct Conc-live sessions with prominent speakers consisting of top diversity and inclusion leaders of well-known companies in India. The event would consist of 10+ free live sessions by industry experts in marketing, technology, and entrepreneurship as well as panel discussions featuring 20+ eminent & successful women speakers. Business leaders Suparna M, Chief Executive Officer, Titan, and Gunjan Soni, Chief Executive Officer, Zalora are among the noted D&I speakers who will be a part of Conc-live 2021. The various themes that would be addressed during the sessions are Tech is Easy (T), Resurrecting from the pandemic (R), Inside journey of an entrepreneur (I), Understanding corporate wellbeing (U), Mentoring the monster in you (M), Promising diversity in leadership (P) and Harmony in life and work (H). Conc-live, covering speaker sessions from D&I leaders from India's biggest corporates is scheduled for 5th-9th July 2021. Connect-a-thon - India's largest D&I recruitment drive Connect-a-thon, the D&I focused virtual career fair will host over 15,000 jobs in diversity and inclusion. The event would be a platform for diverse participants to explore job opportunities across sectors and functions. The initiative is aimed at bridging the diversity gaps in workplaces and building more inclusive company practices. Scheduled for 5th-9th July 2021, the fair would have live broadcasting, real time updates and interactive chat features available for participants to utilize. Continuum - Podcast for the Women of Now In an extension of the T.R.I.U.M.P.H campaign, the Continuum - Women of Now podcast will facilitate listeners with advice on careers, overcoming barriers, and mentoring sessions from D&I leaders. About Monster APAC & Middle East Monster (a Quess Company), the leading online career and recruitment resource, with its cutting-edge technology provides relevant profiles to employers and jobs to jobseekers across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. More than 200 million people have registered on the Monster Worldwide network. Today, with operations in more than 40 countries, Monster provides the widest and most sophisticated job seeking, career management, recruitment, and talent management capabilities globally. Monster continues its pioneering work of transforming the recruiting industry with advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, and a vast array of products and services. To learn more about Monster in APAC & Gulf, please visit: www.monsterindia.com | www.monstergulf.com | www.monster.com.sg | www.monster.com.my | www.monster.com.ph | www.monster.com.hk. Video: T.R.I.U.M.P.H Image 1: Chubb Image 2: BNY Mellon