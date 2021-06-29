Left Menu

Google announces support for 30 new AI for Social Good projects

The 2021 AI for Social Good projects include a project that will help farmer collectives with market intelligence and use data to improve crop and irrigation planning for smallholder farmers. In conservation, Google will support research that will help understand animal population changes, such as the effect of poaching on elephants, and gorillas while in public health, the projects will enable targeted interventions, and will help community health workers to forecast health risks in countries such as Kenya, India and Uganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 12:01 IST
Google announces support for 30 new AI for Social Good projects
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google today announced 30 new projects that will be receiving funding and support as part of its AI for Social Good program that focuses Google's artificial intelligence expertise on solving humanitarian and environmental challenges.

The projects span 17 countries across Asia-Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa including India, Uganda, Nigeria, Japan and Australia - focused on agriculture, conservation and public health. Each project team will receive funding and technical contributions from Google as well as access to computational resources.

"We're looking forward to continuing to nurture the AI for Social Good community, bringing together experts from diverse backgrounds with the common goal of advancing AI to improve lives around the world," Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good, Google Research India, wrote in a blog post.

The 2021 AI for Social Good projects include a project that will help farmer collectives with market intelligence and use data to improve crop and irrigation planning for smallholder farmers. In conservation, Google will support research that will help understand animal population changes, such as the effect of poaching on elephants, and gorillas while in public health, the projects will enable targeted interventions, and will help community health workers to forecast health risks in countries such as Kenya, India and Uganda.

Academics in this AI for Social Good program will be recognized as "Impact Scholars" for their contributions towards advancing research for social good.

You can access the complete list of 2021 AI for Social Good Google Awardess here.

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021