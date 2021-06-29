Google announces support for 30 new AI for Social Good projects

Google today announced 30 new projects that will be receiving funding and support as part of its AI for Social Good program that focuses Google's artificial intelligence expertise on solving humanitarian and environmental challenges.

The projects span 17 countries across Asia-Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa including India, Uganda, Nigeria, Japan and Australia - focused on agriculture, conservation and public health. Each project team will receive funding and technical contributions from Google as well as access to computational resources.

"We're looking forward to continuing to nurture the AI for Social Good community, bringing together experts from diverse backgrounds with the common goal of advancing AI to improve lives around the world," Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good, Google Research India, wrote in a blog post.

The 2021 AI for Social Good projects include a project that will help farmer collectives with market intelligence and use data to improve crop and irrigation planning for smallholder farmers. In conservation, Google will support research that will help understand animal population changes, such as the effect of poaching on elephants, and gorillas while in public health, the projects will enable targeted interventions, and will help community health workers to forecast health risks in countries such as Kenya, India and Uganda.

Academics in this AI for Social Good program will be recognized as "Impact Scholars" for their contributions towards advancing research for social good.

You can access the complete list of 2021 AI for Social Good Google Awardess here.