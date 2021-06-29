Microsoft expands 'Designed for Xbox' mobile accessories to iOS devices

Microsoft has announced the expansion of "Designed for Xbox" mobile gaming accessories to iOS devices. With this expansion, the company has added two new iOS controllers - Backbone One and Razer Kishi.

The Backbone One for Xbox controller is compatible with all iPhone models running iOS 13 or later versions. All you need to do is connect the controller to your iPhone and then press the Backbone Button to open the app to instantly start playing your favourite Xbox games, anytime and anywhere.

Advertisement

Backbone One has been engineered to save battery life and reduce input latency by harnessing iPhone-exclusive technology. It also allows players to capture gameplay with a simple press of the Capture Button.

The Backbone One for Xbox is available for purchase in select Microsoft Store Markets at USD99. Buyers will also get access to 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new members.

The Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS is designed to bring console-level control to mobile gaming. It offers an ergonomic design, clickable analog thumbsticks, ultra-low latency gameplay and a lightning port to charge your phone while playing.

Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS/Image Credit: Microsoft

Priced at USD99, the Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS is available for pre-order from Razer and other select retailers worldwide. It also offers a free 3-month trial to new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also announced the availability of Xbox Cloud Gaming on Ultimate Pass members on Windows 10 PCs and iOS devices.

"Gaming on the go with Xbox has never been easier. With many accessory options for Android and iOS, our Designed for Xbox partners are leading the charge to untether gamers from their home and enable a quality gaming experience from wherever you want to play! We can't wait to see you play on the new Designed for Xbox iOS mobile accessories with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)," the company wrote in a blog post.