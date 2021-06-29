Stellar® Announces Free Technical Support to Recover Lost Data for Users Affected by Hacking Attacks on Western Digital My Book Live® Devices

The free technical support from Stellar extends assistance to the users who lost their data due to hacking attacks. The service intends to provide credible help to facilitate data recovery in emergent situations. Gurugram, India, June 29, 2021: Stellar® (www. stellar info.co.in), a global data care leader, announced free technical support for Western Digital My Book Live® and My Book Live Duo® users who have lost their data due to hacking attacks. The free technical support service intends to help the affected users recover their data lost due to an onslaught from hackers who remotely reset and wiped the devices. In India, Stellar is offering in-lab data recovery service for the affected WD My Book Live® users through its 15 locations. As a goodwill gesture, the media diagnosis charges are waived off.

As per the Western Digital release, the attackers exploited a remote command execution flaw in WD My Book Live® storage devices to trigger a factory reset and remove the complete data. The attacks have caused substantial data losses and the compromised devices are not allowing users to log in, prompting them to enter the password and throwing an "invalid password" error. Stellar's free technical support along with expert in-lab services via the 15 locations in India highlights the company's stance as a responsible global data care expert to help users rescue their lost data in this emergent situation. Based on performing successful recovery in many similar cases in the recent past, the company offers a ray of hope to these users. "We believe it's our responsibility to provide credible help to the people affected by the hacking attacks. The free support service helps us understand the problem while offering users an accessible data recovery solution. As a trusted data care brand, we would like to serve users from this position", says Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar. Notably, the free technical support service is complemented by a powerful software called Stellar Toolkit for Data Recovery.

It recovers data from Windows, macOS, and Linux systems & storage drives affected by formatting, corruption, lost partition, etc. The tool supports recovery from Ext2, Ext3, & Ext4 file systems associated with WD My Book Live devices and is available for a free trial. How to avail Stellar of free technical support to recover data from WD My Book Live devices? Users can seek technical assistance through service tickets, email, phone, and live chat. Read this post for details. About Stellar Established in 1993 and headquartered in India - with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe - Stellar www. stellar info.co.in is a global leader in data care. The ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfill niche and broad data care needs of consumers in enterprise and consumer segments.

