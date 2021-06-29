Axis Bank taps AWS to bring advanced digital banking experiences to customers

India's third-largest private sector bank, Axis Bank, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate digital transformation and meet the growing demand for its digital banking services.

The multi-year agreement will see Axis Bank gaining access to a broad suite of AWS services to build a portfolio of new digital financial services to bring advanced banking experiences to over 200 million customers, including online accounts that can be opened in under six minutes and instant digital payments.

By selecting AWS as their preferred cloud provider, Axis Bank gains access to the deepest and broadest suite of cloud services to rapidly innovate and introduce new financial services ranging from easy account opening, digital lending, and instant payments for customers and businesses. Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL.

As of now, Axis Bank has deployed more than 25 mission-critical applications on AWS, including a Buy Now Pay Later product and a new loan management system to support it, Account Aggregator, Video-Know Your Customer (V-KYC), and WhatsApp Banking.

While 15% of Axis Bank's applications are already on the cloud, the bank is aiming to take this number to 70% in the next three years to further reduce cost, improve agility, and improve customer experience.

"Axis Bank is designing new products, crafting digital journeys, and personalizing its services to address the financial needs of its customers better. We believe AWS will enhance our agility and resilience to manage two key features that define our digital business – rapid scale and high velocity. We aim to transition 70% of our infrastructure and applications on the cloud," said Subrat Mohanty, Group Executive, Axis Bank.

Axis Bank relies on the scalability, resiliency, and agility of AWS to serve the need of its 200+ million customers and provide new financial services digitally while maintaining a seamless, excellent customer experience.