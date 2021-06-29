New software update rolling out to Asus Zenfone 7 / 7 Pro

Asus is rolling out a new ZenUI update to the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro in Japan, Russia, Europe and worldwide. The v30.41.69.78 update is rolling out to the units bearing the model numbers ZS670KS and ZS671KS, respectively.

The update bumps up the Android security patches, improves system stability as well as the camera quality of the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro. With this update, Asus has also fixed a couple of issues including the one causing the recording to freeze when using 4K 60fps.

Here's the complete changelog for the Zenfone 7 series ZenUI v30.41.69.78 update:

Updated Android security patch Optimized system stability Enabled VoWiFi on CSL, Smartone, 3HK, CMHK (HK) Improved camera quality Fixed Gboard settings changing back to default values from time to time Fixed the recording freeze when using 4K 60fps Fixed the occasional display error of the Home bar when using YouTube to play horizontally videos

Asus is rolling out the new firmware in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users today. You can manually check for the update by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.