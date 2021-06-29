BIS seizes PVC-insulated cables having ISI mark with fake licence numbers in Delhi

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday seized polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-insulated cables having ISI mark with fake licence numbers from Tara Cable Industries located here.

The 'search and seizure' operation was carried out with the help of local police, the BIS said in a statement.

The ISI mark is a standards-compliance mark for industrial products in India, since 1955. The mark certifies that a product conforms to an Indian standard developed by the BIS, the national standards body of India.

''During the operation, it was found that cables were using ISI mark without having a valid licence, and spurious licence numbers, which is in violation of Sections 11, 14(6) or 14(8), 15, 17 of the BIS Act, 2016,'' the Bureau said.

The amount of cables seized makes it one of the biggest such operations in recent years in Delhi, it said.

This offence is punishable under the BIS Act, 2016, which includes fine or imprisonment up to one year or both.

The Act also provides for forfeiture of any property in respect of which contravention has taken place. Legal action, including launching of prosecution against the offender is being initiated by BIS, it added.

Further, BIS said electricity-related mishaps are generally caused due to an increase in load, fatigued installations, degraded insulation, and poor maintenance.

However, according to data from the International Copper Association India, about a quarter of such mishaps could be attributed to code violation, inadequate wire sizing, and incompetent wire sizing, it added.

From time to time, BIS cautions the general public and advises them to be vigilant while purchasing ISI-marked products as large quantities of spuriously ISI-marked products are being continuously pushed into the markets by unscrupulous elements.

BIS has also launched a mobile app wherein information about varieties of products covered under the BIS and its licensees are available.

In case any misuse of ISI mark is detected and reported to BIS, prompt and timely action is taken by the Bureau for carrying out search and seizure operations and starting prosecution against the offenders.

