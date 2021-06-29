Left Menu

Tigray forces will pursue 'enemy' forces into Eritrea and Amhara region, spokesman says

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:59 IST
  • Kenya

Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's government will enter neighbouring Eritrea and Ethiopia's Amhara region to pursue "enemy" forces if it is required, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Our primary focus is to degrade enemy fighting capabilities ... So if going to Amhara is what it takes, we will do it, if going to Eritrea is what it takes, we'll do it," Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, told Reuters by satellite phone on Tuesday afternoon.

