Indian Navy and BEL Bangalore sign MoU for Technology Incubation Forum

The Technology Incubation Forum reflects the joint vision of Indian Navy and Bharat Electronics Limited towards innovative and creative thinking and fostering the development of Emerging Technologies.

Updated: 29-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Navy and M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore on 29 June 21at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi for the creation of a joint Technology Incubation Forum (TIF).

The Technology Incubation Forum reflects the joint vision of Indian Navy and Bharat Electronics Limited towards innovative and creative thinking and fostering the development of Emerging Technologies. The broad charter of the TIF includes technology development in the domain of weapons & Sensors, Information Technology and Emerging Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, Autonomous Platforms/ Robotics, Image Processing and Cognitive Radio. The TIF will spearhead mission mode development of deployable products under the Government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative with the involvement of industry, Academia and Start-Ups.

(With Inputs from PIB)

