7Seas Entertainment to launch two new games in 2021

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:26 IST
Hyderabad, Jun 29 (PTI): 7Seas Entertainment Limited, an intellectual property (1P)-based independent game developer on Tuesday announced new two flagship mobile under production games with unique advanced features will be launched in 2021.

According to a press release issued by the city-based gaming company, it is planning to release the games worldwide for the maximum entertainment during the Christmas season besides focusing on Esports and Gamified Learning in the gaming ecosystem.

''reasure King'',the first game proposed to be released, is namedwith rich in-game content with periodical updates, rewards.

It also brings connectivity with an active, larger player community.

Next in the line is a distinctive AR (Augmented Reality) game titled ''Shooting Game''.

It has zombies attacking from all directions including 360 degrees.

It also comes with photorealistic graphics and presents high-impact combo-based shooting actions.

These games will be offered on a free-to- play, 'freemium' and paid (in-app purchases IAP) model.

''In the last few months, even during the difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic, the company made consistent, tireless efforts to improve unique games, which are currently under production. We believe that the sky is the limit to the joy of playing these games. For the company, the experience of working on these games has been most fruitful, rich and enjoyable,'' L Maruti Sanker, managing director 7Seas, said.

He is of the view that the growth in mobile gaming will be unmatched and beyond expectations.

The growth potential will be augmented with the influence of 5G, Al, and VR.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

