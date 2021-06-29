PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of 'Digital India' on Thursday
The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the occasion of Digital India completing six years since its launch by the prime minister on July 1, 2015. Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present on the occasion.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of 'Digital India' on July 1 to mark six years of its launch, his office said on Tuesday.
'Digital India' has been one of the biggest success stories of New India -- enabling services, bringing government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Modi will interact with the beneficiaries at 11 AM via video conferencing. The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the occasion of 'Digital India' completing six years since its launch by the prime minister on July 1, 2015. Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
