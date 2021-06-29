Left Menu

Indian Navy signs pact with Bharat Electronics Ltd to develop emerging technologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:15 IST
The Indian Navy inked a pact with premier DPSU Bharat Electronics Limited on Tuesday to develop emerging technologies related to artificial intelligence, quantum computing and robotics.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) provides for the setting up of a technology incubation forum to jointly work on developing new technologies. ''The Technology Incubation Forum (ITF) reflects the joint vision of the Indian Navy and Bharat Electronics Limited towards innovative and creative thinking and fostering the development of emerging technologies,'' the defence ministry said.

''The broad charter of the TIF includes technology development in the domain of weapons and sensors, information technology and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing, autonomous platforms/robotics, image processing and cognitive radio,'' it said in a statement.

The ministry said the TIF will spearhead the mission-mode development of deployable products under the government's ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' (self-reliant India) initiative with the involvement of industry, academia and start-ups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

