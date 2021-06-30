Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Earlier this year, Google rolled out Calendar-based 1:1 chat suggestions in Google Chat and now the feature is expanding to provide suggestions for group conversations when you're meeting with multiple people.

Similar to 1:1 chat suggestions, you will now see the suggested conversation shortcut at the top of the "Chat" section in Google Chat and Chat in Gmail, on both mobile and web. The chat will be visible ten minutes prior to the 1:1 meeting and ten minutes after the meeting ends.

Google says the expansion will further enable you to share information and files and facilitate communication across Calendar meetings and in Chat.

The feature is rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and not to consumers with personal Google Accounts.