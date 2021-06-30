Left Menu

Samsung Kiosk contactless ordering/payment solution now available in 12 countries

Samsung Kiosk sports a 24-inch touchscreen display and is powered by the company's proven SoC technology. The display has a UL-certified Antimicrobial Coating that prevents the screen from being tarnished by oxygen and sulfur in the air and maintains its crystal clear picture quality. Additionally, a shatterproof film on the display protects customers in case of severe damage.

Updated: 30-06-2021 08:54 IST
Samsung Kiosk contactless ordering/payment solution now available in 12 countries
You can install Samsung Kiosk on any counter or table within a store. It can also be wall-mounted for space-saving and with a detachable stand, it can be positioned anywhere within a store. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has expanded its all-inclusive Kiosk, a contactless ordering and payment solution, to 12 countries worldwide with availability in more markets expected in the coming months, the company announced on Wednesday.

The smart solution is now available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Australia, and Singapore in a single grey-white color.

Samsung Kiosk sports a 24-inch touchscreen display and is powered by the company's proven SoC technology. The display has a UL-certified Antimicrobial Coating that prevents the screen from being tarnished by oxygen and sulfur in the air and maintains its crystal clear picture quality. Additionally, a shatterproof film on the display protects customers in case of severe damage.

According to Samsung, the Kiosk uses Knox-powered three-layer security protection to protect its hardware, payment platform and application, as well as customer information.

It provides a variety of payment options, including a cradle for major EMV (Europay, MasterCard, Visa) terminals, in addition to barcode and QR code readers along with a built-in printer and Wi-Fi system.

You can install Samsung Kiosk on any counter or table within a store. It can also be wall-mounted for space-saving and with a detachable stand, it can be positioned anywhere within a store.

Kiosks have quickly become a part of everyday life, providing customers with a simple and interactive way to purchase items while giving businesses an innovative solution to reimagine the workplace and increase efficiency. Samsung's new all-in-one Kiosk is a smart and seamless solution, offering all the right features needed for businesses.

Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Kiosk eliminates the need for an external PC and ensures minimal business downtime while increasing customer satisfaction. It also uses less power compared to standard use external PCs.

