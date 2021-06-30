Army's 'wall of kindness' winning hearts in J&K's Rajouri

In a novel initiative to reach out to the needy, the Army in Jammu and Kashmir has set up a 'wall of kindness' outside their camp adjacent to the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in the border district of Rajouri.

Two open steel cupboards placed next to each other and packed with eatables, clothes, and shoes – the sight not only illustrates the Army's mission to help those in need but has also won the hearts of the local residents.

"This is an initiative of the Ace of Spades Division and the 'wall of kindness' is aimed at helping the weaker sections of the society by giving free access to pick up need-based items," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.

He said the people have taken it in a very good sense which is evident from the response, both from the donors as well as those who are in need of such articles including daily use food items.

Lt Col Anand said the Rotary Club and Rajouri Police are also helping in this noble initiative.

The Army has also put up messages in different languages including English, Hindi, and Urdu seeking the support of the philanthropists.

"Items which are not useful to you can be a blessing and need for others. You are kindly requested to join hands and donate items which can help the people who are in need," read the message in English.

Lt Col Anand said the Army fills the cupboards every time they get empty.

"The move has brought smiles to the faces of people and also encouraged donations. People are coming and donating and those in need are taking items without seeking it from anyone," he said.

He said the 'wall of kindness' was put up in an area close to the main market so that people can have free access and the purpose behind helping the needy is served.

The local residents also hailed the Army for the step and said it served a twin purpose – the needy are getting help and those willing to support have got a readymade platform.

"The wall of kindness has come up a few days ago and one can see the needy taking items from there," Mohammad Farooq, a local resident, said.

He said he had also seen many people donating their articles in response to the call of the Army.

