Google announces additional measures to fight financial fraud in the UK

As part of its ongoing efforts to help tackle the issue of financial fraud, Google is updating its Ads Financial Products and Services policy to introduce new certification requirements for financial services advertisers targeting the UK.

The Google Ads Financial Products and Services policy will be updated on August 30, 2021, while enforcement will begin a week later, on September 6. It will require financial services advertisers to show that they are authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or qualify for one of the limited exemptions described in the UK Financial Services verification page.

Advertisers must successfully complete the updated verification process by the time enforcement begins in order to show financial services ads to UK users.

"Today's announcement reflects significant progress in delivering a safer experience for users, publishers and advertisers. While we understand that this policy update will impact a range of advertisers in the financial services space, our utmost priority is to keep users safe on our platforms — particularly in an area so disproportionately targeted by fraudsters," Ronan Harris, Vice President and MD, Google UK & Ireland, wrote in a blog post.

"This new policy update is only the latest step in our commitment to tackling online financial crime in the UK. Our teams continue to use a mixture of machine learning and human review to analyse user experiences and take action," he added.

Google has been working with the FCA to receive notifications when additions are made to the FCA warning list. On the basis of the feedback from the FCA, the company has also updated policies, such as its unreliable claims policy.

At a global level, Google has already introduced a new advertiser identity verification which requires advertisers to submit personal legal identification, business incorporation documents or other information that proves who they are and the country in which they operate.