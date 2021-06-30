Google makes new security commitments for Nest products

Left Menu

Firstly, Google Nest devices released in 2019 or afterwards are now validated using third-party, industry-recognized security standards, and the validation results are published so that users can see how our products hold up according to those standards

Google has published new security commitments for Nest products including updates that are specific to Nest's connected home devices and services.

Firstly, Google Nest devices released in 2019 or afterwards are now validated using third-party, industry-recognized security standards, and the validation results are published so that users can see how our products hold up according to those standards

Secondly, Google continues to invest in security research to keep raising its standards. For instance, Google Nest participates in the Google vulnerability reward program that provides monetary rewards and public recognition for external security researchers who disclose vulnerabilities to the Nest Security team. The program helps the Nest Security team to learn about and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited, making Nest devices more secure.

Thirdly, security tools and automatic protection like suspicious activity detection, Security Checkup, and 2-step verification help keep your Google Account secure. For instance, 2-step verification makes it harder for someone to sign into your Google account, even if they have your password.

Next, Google provides automatic software security updates to Nest devices for at least 5 years after launch. To prevent malicious software from running on a Nest device, the company cryptographically verifies software before it is installed. In addition, Google Nest devices released in 2019 and after use Verified boot to check that it's running the right software every time the device restarts.

Lastly, Google will provide you visibility into which devices are connected to your account. You can check the list of devices that you're signed into by navigating to your Google Account device activity page. If you notice any unrecognized device, you can sign out of the device or home to revoke access and change your password.

Google has published all of the new security commitments in the new Nest Safety Centre.

