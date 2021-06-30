Moonlighter, three other free games heading free to Stadia Pro tomorrow

Four more games including Moonlighter, a highly-acclaimed action RPG, are heading free to Stadia Pro on July 1, 2021. Starting tomorrow, Pro members can claim these new titles for free.

Moonlighter

Developed by Digital Sun, Moonlighter is an Action RPG with rogue-lite elements that demonstrates two sides of the coin – revealing everyday routines of Will, an adventurous shopkeeper that secretly dreams of becoming a hero. Key features include:

Shopkeeping : Put items on sale, set their price carefully, manage gold reserves, recruit assistants and upgrade the shop.

: Put items on sale, set their price carefully, manage gold reserves, recruit assistants and upgrade the shop. Fight: Defeat various enemies and bosses, and revel in challenging and deep combat mechanics.

Defeat various enemies and bosses, and revel in challenging and deep combat mechanics. Craft and Enchant: Interact with the villagers to craft new armor and weapons, and enchant existing equipment.

Interact with the villagers to craft new armor and weapons, and enchant existing equipment. Get the profitable loot: Access strange worlds through otherworldly gates and collect valuable items from exotic civilizations: resources, weapons, armors and peculiar artifacts.

Street Power Football

Street Power Football is a game for football lovers where you will face off against street football legends or friends in a variety of over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, unleashing tricks and crushing Super Powers as you grow your status to become Street King.

Key features include:

Become Street King: Learn how to rule the streets with your own character under the coaching of Street legend Sean Garnier.

Learn how to rule the streets with your own character under the coaching of Street legend Sean Garnier. Six Unique Game Modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Football, Trick Shot, Panna Cage battles and more!

Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Football, Trick Shot, Panna Cage battles and more! Play with Style: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes and tattoos!

Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes and tattoos! Authentic Street Style Culture: Play alongside legends like Sean Garnier, Liv Cook, Melody Donchet and more with hyped-up tracks by Black Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, and Snap

Terraria

Terraria is an action-packed adventure sandbox game where both the journey and the destination are completely in the player's control. Key features include:

Sandbox Play

Randomly generated worlds

Free Content Updates

The Darkside Detective

Developed by Spooky Doorway, The Darkside Detective is a classic point and click adventure game with a distinct sense of humour. The game sees Detective McQueen and his sidekick, Officer Patrick Dooley, investigating cases plaguing Twin Lakes and its colorful citizens. Key features include:

9 paranormal bite-sized micro cases to investigate around Twin Lakes City, including a Christmas Spectacular Special

At least three jokes

Cutting edge, high definition pixels

One free curse-removal, up to and including mid-level witch hexes

Music from Ben Prunty, the audiomancer behind gems such as Into the Breach, Subnautica, and FTL

Also, today is the last day for you to claim Steamworld Dig, Ary & Secret of Seasons, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, PIKUNIKU, and Resident Evil 7: biohazard for free with Stadia Pro.