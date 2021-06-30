Left Menu

Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:38 IST
Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An uncrewed Russian cargo ship blasted off Wednesday on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 4:27 am (2327 GMT Tuesday).

It's scheduled to dock at the station in two days, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for the seven residents.

The orbiting outpost is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Russians Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide; and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021