LG's newest QNED Mini LED TV lineup rolling out globally next month

LG will begin rolling out its newest QNED Mini LED TV lineup in markets worldwide starting next month, the South Korean company announced on Wednesday. The premium TV lineup comprises 8K QNED99 and QNED95 series models as well as 4K QNED90 series models.

Initially, LG QNED Mini LED TVs will be available in the North American market followed by additional regions around the world in the weeks ahead. Depending on the region, they will be offered in various screen sizes - ranging from a spacious 65 inches to a colossal 86 inches.

LG QNED Mini LED TV represents an evolutionary leap forward, leveraging LG's unique color reproduction technology and mini LED backlighting to achieve the pinnacle of LCD picture quality. Our newest lineup is testament to LG's technological leadership in the premium TV market made possible by continuously improving and refining our innovative OLED and QNED Mini LED TVs. Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company

The LG QNED Mini LED TVs feature in-house Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology that delivers a stunning viewing experience with more accurate and rich colors for immersive viewing. They also eliminate color distortion across a wide viewing angle and are also certified by Intertek for providing 100 percent color volume and color consistency.

The QNED Mini LED TVs pack smaller LEDs into the backlight compared to other similarly-sized TV screens, increasing brightness and dimming zones to make images more realistic.

LG QNED Mini LED TVs are also recognized as Eco-Products by Switzerland's SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA. This certification is awarded to products that fulfil SGS requirements to standards that include low environmental impact or recyclability.