Ericsson and Google to co-develop 5G and edge cloud solutions for CSPs

Swedish telecom equipment vendor Ericsson and Google Cloud have joined forces to co-develop 5G and edge cloud solutions to help communications service providers (CSPs) digitally transform their businesses and unlock new possibilities for enterprises and consumers.

The partnership brings together Google Cloud's compute platform with Ericsson's market-leading 5G portfolio.

"We are proud to partner with Ericsson to help build a foundation for communications service providers and enterprises alike to take advantage of cloud technology and cloud-native services, from telecom network core to the edge and enterprise premises," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

The duo is working together to develop new solutions at Ericsson's D-15 Labs, state-of-the-art campus in the center of Silicon Valley where advanced solutions and technologies can be developed and tested on a live, multi-layers 5G platform. They have already completed functional onboarding of Ericsson 5G on Anthos to enable telco edge and on-premise use cases for CSPs and enterprises.

Google Cloud and Ericsson, together with Italian telecom company TIM, are piloting 5G cloud solutions in Italy for telco edge enterprise use cases in automotive, manufacturing, transportation and other sectors. The solutions will help enterprises improve efficiencies and lower latency by bringing connectivity close to companies' physical locations.

The project leverages TIM's Telco Cloud infrastructure, Google Cloud solutions and Ericsson's 5G core network and orchestration technologies.

Combined with edge cloud capabilities, 5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of virtually any sector of industry or society. We are excited about our partnership with Google Cloud as we engage with our customers to leverage our combined capabilities to solve real-world business challenges for the benefit of consumers, enterprises and society at large Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America

Late last year, Google announced its collaboration with popular industry application providers to deliver more than 200 partner applications at the edge, from more than 30 launch partners, on Google Cloud.