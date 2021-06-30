Left Menu

"DoubleVPN" service used by hackers seized and shut down

The company's website on Wednesday showed a warning from law enforcement officials saying they had seized the domain, along with information that DoubleVPN kept about its customers. Europol said in a statement that customers had received access for $25 to a VPN, or virtual private network, that allowed hackers to shield their real identity and location while they broke into networks around the world.

Europol, the European police coordinating agency, said on Wednesday that police in Europe, the United States and Canada had seized the domains and servers of "DoubleVPN", a network used by criminals to hide their identity during cyber attacks. The company's website on Wednesday showed a warning from law enforcement officials saying they had seized the domain, along with information that DoubleVPN kept about its customers.

Europol said in a statement that customers had received access for $25 to a VPN, or virtual private network, that allowed hackers to shield their real identity and location while they broke into networks around the world. "DoubleVPN was heavily advertised on both Russian- and English-speaking underground cybercrime forums as a means to mask the location and identities of ransomware operators and phishing fraudsters," it said.

