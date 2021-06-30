Qatar FinTech Hub, a QDB Incubator, Hosts Demo Day for Wave 2 of its Incubator and Accelerator Programs

Innovative and leading FinTechs from across the globe to showcase their solutions on 1st July DOHA, Qatar, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar FinTech Hub (QFTH), founded by Qatar Development Bank (QDB) to support the growth of the FinTech industry in Qatar, has announced the Demo Day for Wave 2 of its flagship Incubator and Accelerator Programs which will take place on 1st July 2021, virtually.

QFTH Demo Day for Wave 2, sponsored by Doha Bank, will be one of the major FinTech events in the region hosting key players from the local financial services ecosystem, as well as investors, global startups, international FinTech hubs, aspiring entrepreneurs and FinTech enthusiasts.

Under the theme, 'Emerging Technologies', the program has received tremendous traction during Wave 2 with over 550 applications from more than 55 countries across the globe including USA, India, Singapore, Nigeria, Russia, Hong Kong, UK, Turkey, and Qatar. 11 early-stage startups and 11 mature FinTechs were selected from the application pool. The selected FinTechs for the Incubator programme are Snoonu Trading and Services, Karty, Cammillion, ePaysa, Digitalistic, Akillifon, CHANGE COM, Kwidex, Nu Credits, Bondsmart and Finstant. The selected FinTechs for the Accelerator programme are Prive T, Active.AI, Finchat, eBaoTech, SafexPay, Twyla Technology, FinChatBot, Cargon, Invest Suite, Elite Capital and Revix. The selected FinTechs covered a variety of technology solutions such as AI, ML, Blockchain, RPA, NFC, NLP, and OCR, and are well on their way to launch a host of new and empowering services to accelerate the digital transformation of global markets.

Throughout the program, participants took part in more than 350 business development sessions with 15 financial institutions and completed a series of Masterclasses and FinTech Bootcamps conducted by QFTH partners and renowned speakers from across the world.

Mr. Abdulaziz Bin Nasser Al Khalifa, CEO of QDB and Chairman of QFTH Taskforce, said: ''Through our specialized incubators, we aim to develop FinTechs as well as support entrepreneurs and innovators to make an impact within the domain, both regionally and globally. The QFTH Incubator and Accelerator Programs continue to attract entrepreneurs from around the world, building upon the robust Qatari financial sector, and powered by the support of our partners who play a major role in their success.'' ''I look forward to welcoming the international community to our second virtual Demo Day to get a closer look at the graduates of Wave 2 of our Programs and the dynamics of the Qatari Fintech scene. I am confident this new Wave will help us build solid pillars for a knowledge-based economy in Qatar'' Mr. Abdulaziz concluded.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank, said: ''Over the recent few years, FinTech has become a catalyst for financial innovation. Banks in Qatar are keen on leveraging the fast-developing FinTech ecosystem. Doha Bank is also keen to explore FinTech collaborations to build customer centric value propositions. The next wave of FinTech innovation is exciting and looks to be a win-win for all stakeholders. Doha Bank is proud to sponsor QFTH's second demo day of its Incubator and Accelerator programs. We are pleased to invite all players in the ecosystem to join us on 1st July to hear from the FinTechs who completed the program.'' QFTH is also currently gearing up for the Wave 3 of its Incubator and Accelerator Programs which will focus on 'Embedded Finance and TechFin'. Applications are now open for the programs that will run from October to December 2021. FinTechs with innovative solutions can visit QFTH website (fintech.qa) to get more details and to apply until end of July 2021. All applications undergo a thorough evaluation process, where shortlisted candidates will be invited to present their solutions in front of a jury panel comprised of key stakeholders from Qatar's financial services ecosystem.

QFTH was established by QDB in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, and Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) FinTech Strategy to build on Qatar's success in the financial sector and enhance the country's role in the field of financial innovation. The second wave of the Incubator and Accelerator Programs focused on a variety of financial technology solutions in alignment with the Qatar FinTech Strategy, and in synergy with QCB - Sandbox.

As part of its commitment to offering world-class expertise to participating FinTechs, QFTH is continuously collaborating with strategic stakeholders within the FinTech ecosystem including financial institutions, technology providers, payment networks, global FinTech hubs, academia, and regulators. Microsoft is participating as the program technology partner. Other recent partnerships include Amazon, Progress Soft, Vodafone, and Global Positioning System to name a few.

QFTH Demo Day will be held on July 1, 2021, at 12:00 PM Qatar time. To register for the event, visit: https://qdb-qa.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAldO-trzwoHtDcZZTAmN4TFhx1GQBbgl-U.

