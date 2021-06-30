Left Menu

China's Didi valued at $80 bln in mega U.S. IPO as shares soar

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:22 IST
China's Didi valued at $80 bln in mega U.S. IPO as shares soar
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc shares jumped nearly 19% in their New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the SoftBank-backed company at $80 billion and marking the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

