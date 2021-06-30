China's Didi valued at $80 bln in mega U.S. IPO as shares soar
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:22 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc shares jumped nearly 19% in their New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the SoftBank-backed company at $80 billion and marking the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KDDI, SoftBank tap Ericsson to deploy Japan’s first Multi-Operator RAN
EXCLUSIVE-SoftBank shrinks robotics business, stops Pepper production- sources
SoftBank-backed Dingdong rises 19% in market debut, valued at $6.6 bln
SoftBank-backed Dingdong valued at $6.6 bln as shares rise 19% in NYSE debut
SoftBank-backed Dingdong raises $95.7 mln in downsized U.S. IPO