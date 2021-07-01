Micron forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates
Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, as a worldwide shift to remote work and rising 5G smartphone adoption spurred demand for its chips.
The chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $7.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
