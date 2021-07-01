Left Menu

Micron profit beats, forecasts revenue above estimates

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 01:43 IST
Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations, as a worldwide shift to remote work and rising 5G smartphone adoption spurred demand for its chips.

The chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $7.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Micron makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market and DRAM memory chips that are used in data centers and computing devices. It has benefited from the pandemic-induced global shift towards remote work as demand for laptops and other electronic devices soared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

