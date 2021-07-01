Odd News Roundup: With 3D printed 'steaks', Spanish startup eyes the mass market

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

As demand for plant-based alternatives to meat rises, Barcelona-based startup Novameat is using its 3D printing technology to manufacture vegetarian "steaks" that it hopes will reach the mass market next year. Novameat plans to sell its "steaks" directly to consumers and to businesses such as restaurants interested in producing plant-based meat, business development manager Alexandre Campos told Reuters on Tuesday.

