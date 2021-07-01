MSI becomes the 1st laptop brand to launch 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H series with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics processors in India

Introduces GE and GS series that are available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers NEW DELHI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand announced the launch and availability of its new lineup of gaming laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel® H series processors up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU, which will enhance the overall performance with up to 30%. MSI introduces exclusive features like 'Discrete Graphics Mode' to improve graphics performance and ultrafast panels with up to FHD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz refresh rate. The new laptops continue MSI's trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer spirits.

Starting from INR 2,07,990/- and going up to INR 3,91,990/-, the GE and GS series respectively is available in India on MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.

Advertisement

Model CPU + GPU Price GE76 Raider 11UH Intel 11th Gen Core i9 + (RTX3080, GDDR6 16GB) INR 3,91,990.00 GE76 Raider 11UH Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3080, GDDR6 16GB) INR 3,30,990.00 GE76 Raider 11UG Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,35,990.00 GE66 Raider 11UH Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3080, GDDR6 16GB) INR 3,24,990.00 GE66 Raider 11UG Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,23,990.00 GS66 Stealth 11UH Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3080 Max-Q, GDDR6 16GB) INR 3,13,990.00 GS66 Stealth 11UG Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3070 Max-Q, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,35,990.00 GS66 Stealth 11UE Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 2,07,990.00 Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, ''MSI has always showcased innovative features and cutting-edge technology when it comes to their laptops. Time and again, MSI has launched products that are packed with powerful features empowering gamers to have the best user experience. With the steady rise in gaming in the past few months, we are extremely excited to announce the launch and availability of GE and GS series in India. With a host of features like RTX30 for most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features along with 360Hz ultra high refresh rate for world's fastest gaming display, we are hopeful our consumers will have an amazing experience.'' Ultimate Powerhouse - GE76/66 Raider MSI's new line up of gaming laptops begins with upgrades to the powerful GE Raider series of laptops. Equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor, with 8-core and up to 5.0GHZ dual core turbo frequency, the GE76 and GE66 Raider maximizes efficiency in gameplay, multi-task work and productivity. With state-of-the-art Intel turbo boost max technology 3.0, it brings massive frequency boost on your fastest cores for more flexibility to get the best from your processor. It also features MSI's new mystic light with 16.8 million colors which creates the alluring sci-fi ambience.

Sleek & Sophisticated - GS66 Stealth The GS66 is equipped with the largest battery of 99.9 WHR, taking the performance up by manifolds. Dynaudio speakers enhance the music listening experience. The GS Stealth series is the ideal portable gaming and working partner. It also supports triple fans with worlds thinnest 0.1MM fan blade with 7 heat pipes.

GE76 Raider GE66 Raider Processor Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 Processors Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processors Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Display 17.3'' FHD (1920*1080), 360Hz, close to 100%sRGB 17.3'' QHD (2560*1440), 165Hz DCI-P3 100% typical 15.6'' QHD (2560*1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical 15.6'' QHD (2560*1440), 165Hz DCI-P3 100% typical Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 Webcam FHD type (30fps@1080p) Communication Killer E3100G Ethernet (up to 2.5 GbE) Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB4 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB4 Type-C, 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio The Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by Dynaudio system Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance High-Resolution Audio ready The Duo Wave speakers design by Dynaudio system Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer High-Resolution Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB4 Type-C 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Dimension 397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm 358 (W) x 267 (D) x 23.4 (H) mm Weight 2.9 Kg 2.38 Kg GS66 Stealth Processor Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processors Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 Display 15.6'' QHD (2560x1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p) Communication Killer E3100G Ethernet (up to 2.5 GbE) Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB4 Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio The Duo Wave Speakers designed by Dynaudio system Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer High-Resolution Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB4 Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Dimension 358.3 (W) x 248 (D) x 18.3-19.8 (H) mm Weight 2.1 Kg For high-res images, please visit: https://msi.gm/2PLcVd0 • MSI GAMING: https://in.msi.com/ • MSI Content Creation: https://www.msi.com/Content-Creation • MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia • MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/ • https://www.instagram.com/msi_creation/ • MSI YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/MSIIndiaNB About MSI MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

- All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)