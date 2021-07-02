Left Menu

BRIEF-U.S. Commerce Secretary Says Jobs People Lost In Retail Or Services Industry Might Not Be Coming Back In Same Numbers – CNBC

* U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY GINA RAIMONDO SAYS JOBS PEOPLE LOST IN RETAIL OR SERVICES INDUSTRY MIGHT NOT BE COMING BACK IN SAME NUMBERS – CNBC INTERVIEW

* U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY RAIMONDO SAYS UNEMPLOYMENT MEASURES WERE ONLY MEANT TO BE TEMPORARY, IT WILL BE GONE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER - CNBC * U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY RAIMONDO ON CHIP MAKING SAYS NEED TO REINVEST TO HAVE INDIGENOUS CHIP MANUFACTURING - CNBC Further company coverage: [ ]

