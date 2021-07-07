Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair

Singapore researchers have developed a smart foam material that allows robots to sense nearby objects, and repairs itself when damaged, just like human skin. Artificially innervated foam, or AiFoam, is a highly elastic polymer created by mixing fluoropolymer with a compound that lowers surface tension.

Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race?

Three billionaire entrepreneurs - Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson - are each vying to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel.

Chinese researchers propose deflecting 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 of China's largest rockets to practice turning away a sizable asteroid - a technique that may eventually be crucial if a killer rock is on a collision course with Earth. The idea is more than science fiction. Sometime between late 2021 to early 2022, the United States will launch a robotic spacecraft to intercept two asteroids relatively close to Earth.

Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

The grandfather of an Indian-American astronaut said he was "overwhelmed with joy" as she prepares to become only the second Indian-born woman to visit space. Sirisha Bandla, 33, who was born in Guntur district of India's southern Andhra Pradesh state, will be a part of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic's test flight on July 11 that will travel beyond the edge of the earth's atmosphere.

