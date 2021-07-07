Left Menu

OnePlus Nord 2 5G featuring Dimensity 1200 AI SoC to launch soon

In addition, the Amazon listing has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, with the company claiming that the phone will deliver a fast and smooth experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:16 IST
OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 5G, the successor to the original Nord, will be launched soon. Image Credit: Twitter / OnePlus
OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 5G, the successor to the original Nord, will be launched soon. In an official teaser video shared on the OnePlus' official Instagram and Facebook page, the company confirmed said that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, touted as a true flagship killer, is "coming soon".

In addition, the Amazon listing has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, with the company claiming that the phone will deliver a fast and smooth experience.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Specifications (rumoured)

According to the latest leaks and rumours, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 1200 chipset could be paired with 8/12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It is expected to launch in India on July 24th and will be available via Amazon.

