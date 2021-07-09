Odd News Roundup: South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency; Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency

Using a toilet can pay for your coffee or buy you bananas at a university in South Korea, where human waste is being used to help power a building. Cho Jae-weon, an urban and environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), has designed an eco-friendly toilet connected to a laboratory that uses excrement to produce biogas and manure.

'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy

The massive bubble Kurth Reis conjured last month, rising like a genie from a bucket of soap, startled a small girl visiting San Francisco's Embarcadero, almost enveloping her as she scampered away. The bubble popped. She then jumped and clapped, and turned to Reis, eager for another show. This city's hard-working bubble man had succeeded once again in bringing a little joy.

World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up

Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world-highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long valley in Swedish Lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 meters. Reuters' video footage showed a barefoot man sway and teeter as he delicately tiptoed across the line between two mountain peaks in a snow-capped valley.

