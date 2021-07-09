Odd News Roundup: South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency; World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency

Using a toilet can pay for your coffee or buy you bananas at a university in South Korea, where human waste is being used to help power a building. Cho Jae-weon, an urban and environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), has designed an eco-friendly toilet connected to a laboratory that uses excrement to produce biogas and manure.

World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up

Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long valley in Swedish lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 metres. Reuters' video footage showed a barefoot man sway and teeter as he delicately tiptoed across the line between two mountain peaks in a snow-capped valley.

