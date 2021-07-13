Leak reveals full specs of Realme GT Master Edition ahead of launch

The Realme GT Master Edition is expected to debut in China later this month. Ahead of the official launch, the full specifications of the upcoming device have been leaked online (via tipster Ankit on Twitter).

Starting with the display, the Realme GT Master Edition is said to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

Under the hood, the handset features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to support dynamic storage expansion and GT Mode.

Coming to the camera, the device is said to have a vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. For selfies, it will have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor housed in a left-aligned punch-hole.

As per the leak, the Realme GT Master Edition will be fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It is said to run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top and has an in-display fingerprint scanner on board.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Realme GT Master Edition will be offered in two memory configurations:

8GB+256GB model priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,200)

12GB+256GB priced at EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,600)

Earlier today, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth posted an image on Twitter, asking fans to guess the design of the Master Edition. The image shows the sketches of previously proposed designs of the upcoming phone.

Master Editions are always special for #realme. These go through various processes before being finalized for #realmeFans. Here are the sketches of previously proposed designs of our upcoming Master Edition. Can you guess what it'll look like? Can't wait to reveal it! pic.twitter.com/2SwtW7CUSW — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) July 13, 2021

