Google rolling out three new features to Android TV

Beginning this week, Android TV users will start to see a couple of new features including Watchlist. Google says the new features will help make your Android TV experience more immersive and helpful than ever.

Firstly, the update will allow you to keep track of all your discoveries by adding them to your watchlist. To add a show or movie to the watchlist on your Android TV, either long-press the item from the Discover tab and select "Add to Watchlist" or just press the "Watchlist" button from the details page.

You can view your watchlist on the Discover tab. You can also add and remove shows and movies from your watchlist from other devices, like your phone or laptop, using Google Search or the Google TV mobile app.

Secondly, the update will add the ability to automatically fine-tune your recommendations. To get better recommendations, go to the Discover tab, select the card that says "Improve your recommendations" or access it by going to Settings > Device Preferences > Home Screen > Content Preferences. Thereafter, use the left and right buttons on your remote to select "Less like this" or "More like this" for each title to tell what you like to watch.

Lastly, Google is updating detail pages to make them more immersive. With the upcoming Android TV update, trailers will be easy to access right from the page and will play automatically when available. Additionally, you can turn them off by heading over to Settings > Device Preferences > Home Screen and then turn off "Enable video previews".