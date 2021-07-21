Science News Roundup: Billionaire Bezos girds for inaugural space flight; China unveils 600 kph maglev train - state media and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA encourages the use of commercial companies for space -White House

NASA is encouraging the use of commercial companies for space missions after the successful flight of the Blue Origin capsule to the edge of space, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. Psaki also hailed the presence on the flight of 82-year-old Wally Funk alongside billionaire Jeff Bezos, saying "she's America's new sweetheart."

China unveils 600 kph maglev train - state media

China unveiled a maglev train capable of a top speed of 600 kph on Tuesday, state media said. The maximum speed would make the train, self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.

'Not really nervous': Billionaire Bezos girds for inaugural space flight

American billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos said on Monday he is excited and curious but not very nervous on the eve of taking part in his company Blue Origin's inaugural suborbital flight alongside the oldest and youngest people ever bound for space. The world's richest person and three crewmates are due to fly from a desert site in West Texas on an 11-minute trip to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard, a 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters) and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo. The flight represents an important milestone in the establishment of the space tourism industry.

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, soared some 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard https://graphics.reuters.com/SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN/jbyprzzympe/blue-origin.jpg launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps usher in a new era of space tourism. "Best day ever," Bezos, accompanied by three crewmates including the world's oldest and youngest space travelers, said after his capsule descended with three large parachutes and touched down, kicking up a cloud of dust.

