BRIEF-NASA And Boeing Have Decided To Stand Down From Friday's Launch Attempt Of The Agency's Orbital Flight Test-2 Mission - NASA Blog

July 29 (Reuters) -

* NASA AND BOEING HAVE DECIDED TO STAND DOWN FROM FRIDAY’S LAUNCH ATTEMPT OF THE AGENCY’S ORBITAL FLIGHT TEST-2 MISSION - NASA BLOG

* NASA SAYS LAUNCH TEAMS ARE ASSESSING THE NEXT AVAILABLE OPPORTUNITY FOR THE LAUNCH OF THE AGENCY’S ORBITAL FLIGHT TEST-2 MISSION

