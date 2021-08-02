Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Amazon is adding three new titles - Hokko Life, Open Country, and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead - to its Luna+ cloud game streaming channel. Last month, the platform added DIRT 5, Saints Row The Third: Remastered and other titles.

Here's a sneak peek into the games that will hit the Amazon Luna+ platform this month:

Hokko Life

Developed by Wonderscope, Hokko Life is a cosy, creativity filled community sim game. Step off the train into the town of Hokko and get settled into your new home. This quiet village needs your help to turn it into the charming rural town everyone loves. With hammer and paints in hand it's up to you to design, build and decorate homes for all of your new friends.

Craft materials and combine them in whatever way you desire to create new and wonderful furniture and items for your town. Collect flowers, mix paints and use them to design wallpapers, flooring and even clothing. With the entire workshop at your disposal, you'll have complete freedom to design a town your villagers will absolutely love.

Open Country

Developed by FUN Labs, Open Country is a survival game where you have to weather the elements and harsh conditions. With your backpack stocked and rifle loaded, you are ready to leave city life behind. Make sure you set up camp and fire before the sun goes down...the wolves and bears are starving and you look like dinner. The Ranger needs some guidance from a skilled outdoorsman, and Gary at the Snowridge Lodge could really use some more game to get him through the rough months.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is developed by ClockStone and published by Headup. The game combines the legendary and challenging puzzle gameplay of Bridge Constructor with the post-apocalyptic zombie universe of AMC's The Walking Dead.

Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favourite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead will launch on Luna+ on August 5.