Google announces new program to support Australian news publishers

Google has partnered with the News Corp Australia to establish Digital News Academy, a new program to help support regional news publishers by providing vital digital skills training and new opportunities to them.

"We've long partnered with the news industry in Australia, and this new initiative will benefit and support hundreds of journalists from across the Australian news industry," Google said on Sunday.

The program, which will run over three years, will provide training in the latest digital skills to 750 local and regional news professionals from a range of outlets across Australia including Australian Community Media and several others. It will provide comprehensive tuition in skills including digital journalism, video and audio production, data journalism, audience measurement, reader revenue, digital business models and marketing.

Additionally, the Digital News Academy will create opportunities for young journalists by funding 60 new 12-month journalism traineeships in regional Australia over the next three years.

Commenting on this development, News Corp Australia's executive chairman Michael Miller, said, "The academy would provide essential skills at a crucial time for news media professionals. I thank Google for working with News Corp Australia in establishing the academy and it's a further acknowledgement of journalism's value and importance."

Google said that the Digital News Academy will launch in early 2022.