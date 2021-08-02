Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module that briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking. Russian space officials said a software glitch and possible lapse in human attention were to blame for the mishap that caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles above the Earth with seven crew members aboard.

