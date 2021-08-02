Left Menu

Google to no longer allow sign-in on Android devices running older versions

Google recommends users to update their device to a newer Android version (3.0+) to maintain access to Google apps and services on older devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:26 IST
Google to no longer allow sign-in on Android devices running older versions
If your device is running Android 2.3.7 or lower versions, support will end for sign-in with a Google Account starting September 27, 2021. Image Credit: Google
Starting next month, Google will no longer allow users to sign in on their Android devices that run Android v2.3.7 or lower versions. The decision has been taken to improve the safety of Android users, the company recently said.

If your device is running Android 2.3.7 or lower versions, support will end for sign-in with a Google Account starting September 27, 2021. If you try to sign into your device, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps, among others.

Google recommends users to update their device to a newer Android version (3.0+) to maintain access to Google apps and services on older devices.

"You will be able to sign into your account with a newer Android version (3.0 or newer). If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so," the search giant said.

However, if you cannot update your device to a newer Android version, you can try to log into your Google account on your device's web browser, which will let you use some Google services. Simply, open your phone's browser app > go to myaccount.google.com and then enter your user name and password.

To check your device's Android version number, head over to the phone's Settings > System > Advanced > System Update. Here, you can also check for updates.

