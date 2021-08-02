Left Menu

Google will not let users sign in on old Android devices from this date

Using an old Android device? Then you might want to upgrade to a new one as Google will no longer allow users to sign in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower.

02-08-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Using an old Android device? Then you might want to upgrade to a new one as Google will no longer allow users to sign in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower. As per The Verge, this change will come into effect from September 27.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021," the company said. "If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps," the tech giant added.

To give you an idea of just how old a device will be affected by this change, Android 2.3.7 was released nearly 10 years ago. But given that there are more than three billion active Android devices in the world right now, this change will likely affect more than a few people who might still be holding on to older tech. If you are on Android 2.3.7 or older after that September 27 deadline, you'll still be able to use some Google services if you are logged in on your device's browser, according to Google.

But devices on Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) will continue to be able to log in to Google accounts, the company said, so if your older device can be updated, you might want to do that. (ANI)

