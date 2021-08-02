Telegram now allows up to 1000 viewers in group video calls

Telegram is rolling out a new update that allows video calls with up to 1000 viewers and adds other features such as screen sharing with sound for all video calls, up to 2x video playback speeds, among others.

With this update, up to 1000 people can watch anything - from online lectures to live rap battles - on a video call. Announcing the update, the company said it will keep increasing the viewer limit in the future.

"We will keep increasing this limit until all humans on Earth can join one group call and watch us yodel in celebration (coming soon)," Telegram wrote in a blog post.

Next, Video Messages on Telegram now support higher resolution. All you need to do is tap on a video message to expand it and take in all those extra pixels. Tapping on an expanded video message will also let you fast forward or rewind the message if you miss anything. In addition, while recording, audio from your device will keep playing and you can also pinch to zoom in and capture things when recording with your rear camera.

With the latest update, Telegram has added support for 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x video playback speeds. To change your video playback speed tap the three-dot icon on Android and iOS when watching a video on fullscreen. On Android, pressing and holding the 2X button while playing voice or video messages will also let you switch between 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x and 2x playback speed.

Next, the screen sharing feature has been added to 1-on-1 video calls as well. To share your screen, just tap the camera button and select your screen as the video source. You can also use the video preview feature to ensure that everything is perfect before you go live.

Further, Telegram has added the ability to auto-delete messages in any chat after one month. To enable the feature on Android, tap the three-dot icon > Clear History and then choose a duration (Never, 1-day, 1-week or 1-month).

Other features include the ability to automatically reduce the brush size as you zoom in, passcode animations, new password reset option, new lightweight message sending animations on Android, in-app camera zoom and multiple recipients for forwarded messages on iOS and new animated emoji.