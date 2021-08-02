Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-American Valarie Allman wins gold medal in women's discus

One throw was all it took for the Valarie Allman of the United States to win Olympic gold in the women’s discus on Monday, with a 68.98-metre (226.3 ft) performance. Croatia's Sandra Perkovic fell short in her mission for a third consecutive Olympic gold, finishing fourth at 65.01 metres.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:52 IST
Olympics-Athletics-American Valarie Allman wins gold medal in women's discus
  • Country:
  • Japan

One throw was all it took for the Valarie Allman of the United States to win Olympic gold in the women’s discus on Monday, with a 68.98-metre (226.3 ft) performance. Germany’s Kristin Pudenz had a personal best 66.86 metres for silver and Cuba’s Yaime Perez took bronze with 65.72.

A torrential downpour during the second round injected chaos into the competition, as a handful of athletes struggled to complete their throws before organisers temporarily suspended the event. Croatia's Sandra Perkovic fell short in her mission for a third consecutive Olympic gold, finishing fourth at 65.01 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021