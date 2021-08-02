Olympics-Athletics-American Valarie Allman wins gold medal in women's discus
One throw was all it took for the Valarie Allman of the United States to win Olympic gold in the women’s discus on Monday, with a 68.98-metre (226.3 ft) performance. Germany’s Kristin Pudenz had a personal best 66.86 metres for silver and Cuba’s Yaime Perez took bronze with 65.72.
A torrential downpour during the second round injected chaos into the competition, as a handful of athletes struggled to complete their throws before organisers temporarily suspended the event. Croatia's Sandra Perkovic fell short in her mission for a third consecutive Olympic gold, finishing fourth at 65.01 metres.
