Afghans referred to new U.S. refugee program must get themselves out of Afghanistan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Afghans referred to the new U.S. refugee program announced on Monday will need to get themselves out of Afghanistan, senior U.S. State Department officials said, adding it was the responsibility of the applicants to get themselves to a third country where applications will be processed.
The United States has been in touch with Afghanistan's neighbors and the U.N. refugee agency about the potential outflows of people, the officials said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. State Department
- U.N.
- The United States
- Afghanistan
- U.S.
- Afghans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women hardest-hit in pandemic job market, U.N. labour body says
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday; Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief and more
Iran condemns U.N. criticism of deaths during protests in Khuzestan
U.N. Security Council condemns plan to reopen Turkish Cypriot resort