Afghans referred to new U.S. refugee program must get themselves out of Afghanistan

Afghans referred to the new U.S. refugee program announced on Monday will need to get themselves out of Afghanistan, senior U.S. State Department officials said, adding it was the responsibility of the applicants to get themselves to a third country where applications will be processed.

The United States has been in touch with Afghanistan's neighbors and the U.N. refugee agency about the potential outflows of people, the officials said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)