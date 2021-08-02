VP Naidu witnesses presentation on AICTE Translation Automation AI Tool

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh witnessed a demonstration by the AICTE officials on a unique tool that translates English language content into 11 different Indian languages.

The presentation on the 'AICTE Translation Automation Artificial Intelligence Tool' was made by AICTE Chairman, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe and AICTE Chief Coordinating Officer, Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today.

The tool translates English language online courses into eleven different languages- Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Assamese and Odia. Explaining the salient features of the tool, Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar said, "The tool is capable of translating complex formulae, English books, research journals, Government documents and English videos".

The Vice President complimented the AICTE team for developing this innovative tool. He said it was his dream to see the content of various technical and professional courses in Indian languages. He lauded AICTE for making a good start that will greatly benefit many students as they will be able to access a wide range of material in Indian languages. "Fine-tune the tool and present it to the nation at the earliest," he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)