AI creating new opportunities which could not be achieved by traditional tech: Experts

Experts have highlighted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating new opportunities which could not be achieved by traditional technology and be used for healthcare as well as other present and future challenges in various sectors, a statement said on Monday.

''AI would not replace people but create new opportunities in various fields. It works on data, and if we could train our machines, it could do wonders for us in milliseconds by automating processes.

''It can be used for diagnostic purposes for various diseases, including COVID-19, and could prove very effective in remote areas where adequate health facilities are not available,'' the statement quoting Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said.

Key to success in using AI for various problems is to reach out to maximum people, he said.

Sharma was speaking at a webinar ''DST Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Discourse Series New India @ 75'', organised by the National Council for Science & Technology Communication and Vigyan Prasar.

He spoke about how the DST progressed over the last years, seeding foundational technologies, and has launched several schemes to tackle the challenges that are coming at a faster speed with science, technology, and innovation-based solutions.

''The emergence of disruptive and impactful technologies poses new challenges and simultaneously greater opportunities. DST is a nursery to help, nurture and grow young talents for the progress and development of the country,'' he added.

Anna Roy, senior adviser at NITI Aayog, pointed out that AI can be used effectively for various challenges of the country.

''India has a number of challenges, but at the same time, we also have the advantage of being a data-rich country that has a lot of IT professionals, educationalists, and a demographic dividend. All this could prove a boon for us if we could use these for the progress and development of the country,'' Roy said.

She highlighted the role NITI Aayog is playing in identifying various problems of the country and suggesting the future roadmap for India.

''NITI Aayog as the leading think tank for the government and country is creating policies for widening science and technology ecosystem and to take industry and academia along for progress and development of the country in every sector,'' she emphasised. PTI PR IJT IJT

