Google releases August 2021 security update for Pixel phones

Google has released the monthly Android security update for Pixel phones. The August 2021 security update is rolling out to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11.

The latest Pixel security update brings security fixes and also addresses the issue causing the Google Assistant to accidentally trigger on the Pixel 3/XL, Pixel 3a/XL, Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. In addition to the security vulnerabilities, the update also contains security and functional patches for the vulnerabilities.

Announcing the August 2021 Android Pixel security update, Google said it is rolling out in batches depending on carrier and device. Users will be notified once it becomes available for their devices. You can also check it manually by going to the phone Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

The update has the following build numbers: