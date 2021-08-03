Left Menu

Google updates emoji experience in Chat on web and mobile

The Emoji set has been updated to version 13.1, which now reflects diversity and inclusion options and a gender-neutral option for gender-modifiable emojis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 08:14 IST
Google updates emoji experience in Chat on web and mobile
Initially, the updated emoji experience is rolling out to Google Chat Android users and it may take up to 15 days for the features to be fully visible. Image Credit: Google

Google has updated the emoji experience in Chat on the web and mobile, making it easier for you to express yourself more authentically, the search giant announced on Monday.

The Emoji set has been updated to version 13.1, which now reflects diversity and inclusion options and a gender-neutral option for gender-modifiable emojis. (The picture above shows the updated emoji picking experience on an Android phone - Choosing the Add reaction option and the listing of emoji available to react to a message on Google Chat).

With this update, emoji skin tone and gender preferences will now be saved per individual emoji, Google said on the Workspace Updates Blog.

Initially, the updated emoji experience is rolling out to Google Chat Android users and it may take up to 15 days for the features to be fully visible. On the other hand, Google Chat on web and iOS users are expected to receive these features in the coming weeks.

The new features on Google Chat are available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021