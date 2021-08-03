Google updates emoji experience in Chat on web and mobile

Google has updated the emoji experience in Chat on the web and mobile, making it easier for you to express yourself more authentically, the search giant announced on Monday.

The Emoji set has been updated to version 13.1, which now reflects diversity and inclusion options and a gender-neutral option for gender-modifiable emojis. (The picture above shows the updated emoji picking experience on an Android phone - Choosing the Add reaction option and the listing of emoji available to react to a message on Google Chat).

With this update, emoji skin tone and gender preferences will now be saved per individual emoji, Google said on the Workspace Updates Blog.

Initially, the updated emoji experience is rolling out to Google Chat Android users and it may take up to 15 days for the features to be fully visible. On the other hand, Google Chat on web and iOS users are expected to receive these features in the coming weeks.

The new features on Google Chat are available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.