Infoglen ropes in Ram Ramalingam, an award-winning CMO, to propel its global brand, GTM and digital strategies

Gurugram, India – Business Wire India Infoglen, the Silicon Valley-based technology trailblazer and an advanced Salesforce partner, today announced that it has onboarded Ram Ramalingam as its Chief Marketing Officer to help ramp-up its goals around strategy, branding & digital.

In just over 6-years, Infoglen has garnered a serious reputation in the Salesforce consulting space in North America by winning (& delivering) turnkey innovation projects for the Fortune 500 / S&P 100 clients like Google, Rapid-7, et al. and in the SMB segment as well.

“Infoglen has been adding immense business value to our clients and growing organically at around 35% CAGR for over 6-years. So, what we really needed is a strong storyteller — a maverick marketing leader to help us plan our go-to-market, build our brand, help expand our business to new geographies, and help achieve a key vision of building a Digital Center of Excellence,” said Haroon Ahmad, Infoglen’s Co-founder & CEO.

Ram Ramalingam was quoted saying, “Infoglen has proven expertise in deploying highly advanced & custom Salesforce solutions and adding strategic value to organizations of all sizes. I’m honored by the faith placed in me by the Infoglen executives; I’m excited to be onboard this ship to propagate our story in the marketplace, and to grow the Infoglen brand globally with the power of data, marketing & digital. Also, Infoglen’s founders are ex-Google leaders, which translates to a transparent and agile org culture — something I really respect!” “We’re ecstatic to onboard Ram as our first C-level executive from outside of Infoglen, who will help us get to great heights with his deep expertise in marketing, branding & leadership. We love his energy, enthusiasm and passion for excellence — which resonates perfectly with Infoglen’s own culture & DNA,” said Saba Ahmad, Co-founder & COO at Infoglen.

About Infoglen Infoglen, the San Jose-based tech company, is an advanced Salesforce Consulting Partner specializing in delivering high-quality, advanced & custom solutions to organizations across industries. With a rapidly expanding team spread across USA, Canada and India, Infoglen is geared towards helping clients succeed throughout their Salesforce journey. From delivering custom & advanced Salesforce solutions, to complex resource/talent management, Infoglen is known for delivering innovation and adding business value for its clients along their digital journey. Their experts are passionate about Salesforce technologies and the impact it has on an organization's business. Infoglen’s end objective is to create sustainable & scalable business value for clients and help them realize maximum ROIs/benefits from their Salesforce investments.

